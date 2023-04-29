TEKNOFEST 2023 kicks off in Istanbul: Azerbaijani and Turkish Presidents attend the event [VIDEO]

29 April 2023 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan are attending the TEKNOFEST 2023 aerospace and technology festival in Istanbul, Azernews reports.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrived at the venue of the festival by the Togg car, which is another sign of Türkiye`s technological development.

The festival participants lining up along the road greeted the presidents and first ladies with flowers and prolonged applause.

Then, a photo was taken.

---

