Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns Armenia & Luxberburg's remarks

23 February 2023 18:49 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the statements made by Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan and Luxembourg’s European and Foreign Minister Jan Asselborn during a joint press briefing on February 22.

Commenting on the statements, the ministry remarked that Armenia is not interested in ensuring transparency on the Lachin-Khankandi road and demonstrates its disinterest in peace in the region with this statement.

The ministry added that as always, the Armenian foreign minister distorts discussions and negotiations on the peace process and engages in manipulation.

“The assessment of the Azerbaijani side’s proposal to establish a border checkpoint in order to prevent the abuse of the Lachin road in connection with the exploitation of Azerbaijan’s natural resources, the illegal rotation of the Armenian armed forces, the import of mines and ammunition, the illegal entry of persons from other countries to Azerbaijan, once again demonstrates that Armenia is not interested in ensuring transparency on the Lachin road," the ministry noted.

The ministry stressed that Armenia’s rejection of the proposal for a border checkpoint that would stop the illegal use of the Lachin road is another demonstration that Armenia’s true intention is to continue using the road for illegal purposes. Besides, the ministry said that this also indicated that the claims about a "humanitarian situation" created by protests on the road have no basis, and Armenia uses this claim only for its political purposes.

"With regard to the international mechanism regarding the rights and security of residents of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, as well as Armenia's claims in the issue of dialogue with Armenian residents, we would like to note that, as clearly stated in the Munich negotiations, the rights and security of residents of Armenian origin living in the region will be provided in accordance with the Constitution and legislative acts of Azerbaijan,” the ministry outlined.

Moreover, the ministry reiterated Azerbaijan’s readiness to conduct a dialogue with those who have the right to represent residents of Armenian origin, and not with those who arrive in the Karabakh region from outside and represent themselves as representatives of Armenian residents.

“In accordance with the norms and principles of international law, as well as the Prague and Sochi agreements, in which countries mutually recognize each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty, Armenia should not interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan and renounce its territorial claims,” the ministry added.

Further, the ministry stated that the position of Luxembourg minister is completely unfounded, without knowledge of the situation in the region and completely contrary to the relevant principles of international law.

“It seems that the Luxembourg side still has not abandoned the practice of using theses that reflect the false propaganda of the Armenian side. We reiterate that such provocative and biased statements cannot be an obstacle to the future development and progress of the region based on the principles of international law," the ministry underlined.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz