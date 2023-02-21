Delays in supply chain from Turkiye to Azerbaijan eliminated

21 February 2023 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

Flights to Azerbaijan were delayed due to the deadly earthquake in Turkiye and current weather conditions, causing disruptions in the supply of goods.

According to Azernews, transportation issues with cargo were reported by a number of cargo companies in the early days following the earthquake in Turkiye. The circumstance has changed right now. Ordered goods from cargo companies are delivered on time.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye's southeastern part on February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The overall death toll in Turkiye has risen to above 41,000.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake without a call for aid.

Azerbaijani rescuers are currently working in the quake-hit regions of Turkiye with young volunteers on the scene to provide survivors with aid.

