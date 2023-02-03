Azerbaijani leader thanks partner countries backing energy projects

3 February 2023 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev thanked partner countries at the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku, Azernews reports.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to express gratitude to the governments of countries, which are our partners - Türkiye, Georgia, Greece, Bulgaria, Albania, Italy, our new partners Romania, Moldova, and Hungary. Special gratitude to European Commission for its continued support and great leadership. Also, I’d like to express many thanks to the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom for the continuous support of our initiative and for providing a strong framework for broad cooperation, including investment opportunities and financing,” the president noted.

