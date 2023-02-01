Azerbaijani deputy defense minister, Turkiye's new Ganja Consul-General mull military co-op

1 February 2023 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister - Commander of the Land Forces, Lt-Gen Anvar Afandiyev met with the newly-appointed Consul-General of Turkiye to Ganja, Recep Oztop, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

At the meeting, the deputy minister touched on the bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye and stressed that this cooperation is based on friendly and fraternal relations.

R. Oztop thanked him for the sincere reception and expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation will develop in the future.

During the meeting, an exchange of views on topics of mutual interest was held.

