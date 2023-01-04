Azerbaijan, Netherlands got excellent opportunities to boost co-op, ambassador says

4 January 2023 19:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

There are numerous areas where Azerbaijan-Netherlands cooperation needs to be significantly enhanced, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Rahman Mustafayev said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"The two countries are actively collaborating now in matters related to port and transport infrastructure. However, Azerbaijan and the Netherlands should also strengthen their political dialogue and interaction in international organizations, innovative economy, high technology, investment cooperation, intensive agriculture, science, education, youth exchanges, tourism, and culture," the ambassador said.

According to the ambassador, the involvement of Dutch companies in projects turning Baku into the largest transport and logistics center of Eurasia should be the focus of our attention.

"Efficient water resources management, highly productive agriculture, new design solutions in urban planning, innovative economy, high technology - in all these areas, the Netherlands is a world leader, and this knowledge and technology could significantly strengthen the economic and scientific potential of Azerbaijan. By the way, Azerbaijani companies operating in the Dutch market are of most importance for our cooperation. For example, Azerbaijani Silk Way West national airline is one of the largest cargo carriers of Amsterdam airport," he added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz