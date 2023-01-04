Ambassador talks Azerbaijan's policy on Netherlands amid ongoing Armenian propaganda

4 January 2023 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

The European political elites are gradually becoming aware of Armenia's destructive foreign policy that is focused on distorting history, and is constantly stimulating confrontation, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Rahman Mustafayev said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"Meanwhile, the foreign policy of Azerbaijan is looking forward and aimed at implementing economic, investment, and humanitarian projects linking countries and entire regions. However, this trend won't develop on its own. It should be maintained with a stronger communication strategy to promote the country's prestige in Europe, to bring Azerbaijani, including Karabakh realities, to European public opinion, to European parliaments, and governments," the ambassador noted.

Speaking of the Azerbaijan-Netherlands relations, Mustafayev noted that in 2022, unfriendly actions taken by the Lower House (House of Representatives) against Azerbaijan significantly decreased, attacks and resolutions against the country decreased as well.

"In my opinion, this is primarily due to the active 'preventive' work of the Azerbaijani side, as well as a more balanced position of the Dutch government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands," he added.

Nevertheless, according to the diplomat, new tension and destabilizing factors cannot be ruled out from the Azerbaijan-Netherlands ties.

"The destructive propaganda of Armenia and the pro-Armenian lobby in Europe will not stop in the foreseeable years, since the very existence of a unified, secular, strengthening Azerbaijan does not suit some circles in the West. But I am convinced that the Netherlands with a traditionally pragmatic political culture, respect for the international law norms, and striving for balanced approaches, will seek to create a constructive position on the full range of development issues of the South Caucasus region and Azerbaijan-Armenia relations," Mustafayev stressed.

