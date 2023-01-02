France's embarrassing failure at UNSC & Azerbaijan's another brilliant diplomatic success

2 January 2023 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

Back in September 2022, hot on the heels of the events on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, an item called “Letter of the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the UN” was included in the agenda of the UN Security Council (SC) meeting following a request from Yerevan, Azernews reports via Azartac.

It goes without saying that the inclusion of an item in the agenda of the Security Council meeting on the basis of such an appeal could not have happened without the support of France. Back then, the “sisters” wanted the UN Security Council to adopt a document on the above-mentioned events. But it did not happen then.

AZERTAC takes a brief look at a number of aspects of France's official support for Yerevan.

It should be noted that similar attempts were made during the 44-day war in 2020, but Azerbaijan’s friends represented on the Security Council did not allow it to happen.

In general, the fact that the UN Security Council had adopted four resolutions in relation to the occupation of Azerbaijan's territories for nearly 30 years but did not hold a single meeting to demand a withdrawal of Armenian troops from our lands and put an end to the occupation was nothing but an act of injustice to our country. Of course, it was hypocritical France that was one and perhaps the first of those who did not allow that to happen.

It appears that the action launched by representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations, environmental activists and volunteers on the Lachin-Khankandi road on December 12 in protest at the illegal exploitation of the country’s mineral deposits by Armenians in the territories of Azerbaijan where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed has put Armenia and its patrons at an impasse. After all, an end has been put to many years of the use of the Lachin corridor for illegal activities and transportation. This, of course, is not to the liking of Paris or Yerevan.

France's hypocrisy in the UN Security Council: abuse of chairmanship

For this reason, on December 20-21, France and Armenia convened a meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation on the Lachin road. Immediately after the discussion, France as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and currently its chair (permanent and non-permanent members become chairs for one month each) prepared a hypocritical and completely pro-Armenian text that portrayed the situation on the Lachin-Khankandi road as a “humanitarian catastrophe”. Literally a fight over the wording of the document went on for 10 days. The proceedings were conducted directly by the French Presidential Administration and Macron's foreign policy advisers.

It is worth noting at this point that it was no coincidence that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in a meeting with members of the Western Azerbaijan Community on December 24, hinted at the insidious actions were being carried out against Azerbaijan in a number of international institutions. Because prior to that, Azerbaijan had stated that it was regrettable that activities against our country were underway in the Organization of Francophonie and some other international organizations.

France believed it would succeed in having this text adopted and then as a next step turn it into a resolution. Armenia’s “brilliant” diplomat and “KGB agent” Armen Grigoryan has recently defined the adoption of a resolution on this issue in the Security Council as one of Armenia's goals.

Betrayal of Russia by the French-Armenian duo

It is worth recalling that these actions by the French-Armenian duo represent a betrayal of Russia, utter disrespect for the negotiations on a peace treaty being supported by the United States, and an attempt to deceive the international community as a whole. But the process was a tremendous disgrace for France in the truest sense of the word. France, a permanent member of the UN Security Council and currently its chair, had mobilized all its resources for 10 days but did not succeed in having the text adopted. First of all, the statement was drastically changed to become completely different from its first draft presented by France. The phrase “Nagorno-Karabakh” was removed from the pro-Armenian text, and phrases such as “if there is humanitarian aid, it can only be provided on the basis of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan” and “support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan” were included. Azerbaijan's diplomacy deployed all its possibilities and put France to shame in its own home ground.

Then, according to the rules of the UN Security Council, the sixth or seventh version of the text prepared by France was put into the silence procedure again on December 30. This means that a document is being prepared and a deadline has been determined. If there are no comments or suggestions by the deadline, the document is considered to have been adopted. This document was not adopted either. The international community, the permanent and non-permanent members of the UN Security Council saw how unfair, biased and hypocritical France’s position was and openly acknowledged it. France, which is trying to enter the Caucasus with such disgusting tricks for the sake of its own geopolitical games, does not understand that by taking such steps it is actually getting even more isolated from the region and putting itself in a ridiculous situation in the eyes of the international community and the people of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that the reason for Azerbaijan's strength and the defeat of France on its “home ground” is certainly the wise, visionary, and resolute policy of President Ilham Aliyev. Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev's personal reputation as a determined and far-sighted leader and a wise political figure, Azerbaijan’s friendly countries in the world have nullified these attempts on the part of France. Thus, France filed a letter declaring that it was officially stopping the process.

This is yet another victory of President Ilham Aliyev on the eve of the New Year and a gift to the people of Azerbaijan.

We should also emphasize that the UK, the UAE, Russia, and Albania spoke out against France's initiative at the meeting. Special gratitude goes to these countries for supporting justice.

Azerbaijan defeated France in its own home ground

While Azerbaijan is celebrating this brilliant victory together with its friends, the foreign policy/diplomacy department of the French Presidential Administration is in a state of hysteria. There is even talk that the permanent representative of France to the UN and his deputy might be recalled in the wake of this disgrace. In contrast to Argentina, Azerbaijan has defeated France not on neutral ground, but on its home court. French diplomacy is now almost in mourning.

Meanwhile, let’s recall that President Ilham Aliyev made the following statement at a meeting with the Western Azerbaijan Community on his birthday earlier this year: “Even in the face of a force that is stronger than you, you should never back down, you should always protect your rights, especially your native land.” This brilliant victory once again explicitly demonstrates the determination and leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz