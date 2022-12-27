Support from biggest youth organization in Kyrgyzstan for eco-actions on Lachin-Khankendi road [PHOTO]

27 December 2022 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

The Kyrgyz Republic United Youth Organization has issued a statement in support of the initiative of the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) for the environmental action that has been holding for two weeks by Azerbaijani activists on the Lachin-Khankendi road.

The statement refers to the damage to the environment in Central Asia caused by the drying of rivers, in particular, the deprivation of Kyrgyzstan of natural resources. The mentioned organization expresses its deep regret over illegal actions that harm nature in Karabakh. The document highly appreciated the activities of the Eurasian Regional Center of the Youth Forum of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) in this direction, the reconstruction works in Karabakh, and expressed the readiness of Kyrgyz experts to take part in monitoring activities voluntarily to protect the environment in Karabakh.

It should be noted that Pakistan's Global Strategic Institute for Sustainable Development, the National Youth Council Indonesia and the OIC Youth Indonesia as well as Georgian Muslim Youth Center, made similar statements of support for the said initiative of the ICYF-ERC.

