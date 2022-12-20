Azerbaijan allocates funds for holding Yukselish competition in 2023

20 December 2022 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures related to the holding of the next Yukselish competition in 2023.

In order to carry out ongoing work related to the holding of the next Yukselish competition in 2023, AZN1 million ($590,000) are allocated from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022 to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan was instructed to ensure the financing provided for in part 1 of this decree.

The Organizational Committee, established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the establishment of Yukselish competition" dated July 26, 2019, No. 1354, was entrusted with resolving issues arising from this decree.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz