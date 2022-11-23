Iran's position towards Azerbaijan wrong - former ambassador

23 November 2022 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

In an interview with Navid-e sobh (Dawn herald) portal, the former Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ahad Qaza'i, expressed his position on the Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, Azernews reports.

According to the ex-ambassador, the steps Iran is taking are aimed at undermining relations between the two countries.

Commenting on the Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, Qaza'i recalled, how the Soviet government, in order to gain a foothold in the South Caucasus, changed the demographic situation in the region by resettling Armenians there, in particular, in Xankandi, as well as building factories there.

Following Stalin's order, Meghri Region with a Muslim population was taken away from Azerbaijan and transferred to Armenia, he added.

"Despite four UN resolutions, several EU resolutions, and Iran's official position regarding the belonging of Karabakh and surrounding seven districts to Azerbaijan, Armenia kept these territories under occupation and even destroyed mosques there," he said.

Qaza'i also added that thousands of documents in the Iranian Foreign Ministry's archives on the genocide of Muslims committed by Armenia 100 years ago, as well as the reports from the consulates general in Baku and Nakhchivan on crucial events, were not allowed to be published or even studied in Iran.

As the former ambassador noted, according to Iran's constitution, the country, the territory of which has been occupied, should be supported.

Ahad Qaza'i was the Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan from 2002 to 2004.

