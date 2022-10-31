Сhairman of Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora visiting Australia

31 October 2022 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Within the framework of his visit, Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora is scheduled to hold meetings with members of Azerbaijani community living in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Ballarat, Brisbane and Gold Coast, Trend reports citing the Aze.Media news portal.

The establishment of Coordinating Council of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations will also be discussed in detail during the meetings.

The program of the visit includes meetings with members of the communities, having friendly attitude towards Azerbaijan, as well as with a number of officials of the country.

It should be pointed out that the number of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations functioning in Australia has reached five, and thousands of Azerbaijanis unite closely around these organizations. Our compatriots living in Australia are interested in working in an effective and successful way in accordance with the recommendations of Mr. President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev and take an active role in bringing the true voice of Azerbaijan to the community where they live.

