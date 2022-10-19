Diaspora committee head meets Azerbaijani community members in Australia [PHOTO]

19 October 2022 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Chairman of the State Committee on Diaspora Work Fuad Muradov has met with members of the Azerbaijani community in Australia, as part of his visit to Melbourne and Ballarat cities, Azernews reports, citing the committee.

Addressing the event, Muradov thanked his compatriots for informing the Australians about the Azerbaijani realities during the 44-day war (2020) with Armenia, as well as the post-war period, congratulating them on the occasion of October 18, the Day of Restoration of Azerbaijan's Independence.

The chairman reported on the multifaceted activities of the state committee, as well as the Diaspora Support Fund, coordination councils, Azerbaijani Houses, Azerbaijani Sunday schools, and summer camps for diaspora youth, recalling President Ilham Aliyev's recommendations at the 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis.

Ramil Gurbanov, Charge d'Affaires of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Australia, Fiji, and New Zealand, among others, spoke at the occasion. The attendees discussed how to promote the activities of diaspora groups in Australia.

Muradov also met with representatives of the Jewish Community Council of the Australian State of Victoria (JCCV). The meeting was also attended by Ramil Gurbanov, JCCV Chief Operating Officer Naomi Levin, JCCV Executive Member Frank Greenstein, Senior Policy Analyst Jamie Hyams, members of the Azerbaijan Cultural Association of Victoria Nira Elgart, Tatyana Zemlinsky and representatives of the State Committee.

They were briefed about the activities of the Jewish Community Council of Victoria, and it was discussed how to build tight relationships with the Australian Jewish community.

Moreover, Azerbaijan's flag-raising ceremony was held in Federation Square in the city center. Representatives of the State Committee, Arif Eser Torun, Turkish Consulate General in Melbourne, and Azerbaijani students from the city's higher education institutions attended the ceremony commemorating October 18.

Muradov and Gurbanov emphasized that such gatherings will help to unite the Azerbaijani people in Australia.

A tree-planting event was also held in Melbourne to commemorate Australia's friendship with Azerbaijan.

The chairman of the State Committee, a member of the Victorian Legislative Council, the deputy leader of Victoria's Liberal Party, the president of the Legislative Assembly of Victoria from 2010 to 2018, the Turkish consulate general in Melbourne, and members of the Azerbaijani community attended the event.

Muradov emphasized the symbolic significance of the tree planting on the 30th anniversary of the two nations' diplomatic ties. He also thanked the members of Victoria's Legislative Council for the advancement of diversity in Australia and the attention paid to the Azerbaijani minority.

David Southwick, Bruce Atkinson, and Arif Eser Torun spoke at the event on the multicultural principles that unite Australia and Azerbaijan, as well as friendly relations with the Azerbaijani diaspora, and Azerbaijan-Turkish brotherhood.

