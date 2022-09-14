Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in Kalbajar, Lachin

14 September 2022 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Armenian armed forces have shelled Azerbaijani army positions in Kalbajar and Lachin districts, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Armenian forces violated the ceasefire agreement once again, firing mortars and artillery shells of various calibers on Azerbaijani soldiers in Kalbajar and Lachin districts throughout the night of September 13 to 14, the ministry said.

Azerbaijani military units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions to suppress the opposite side.

Currently, the Azerbaijani military positions are being fired at intermittently. The necessary counter-measures are being taken by the Azerbaijani units, the ministry stressed.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions during the night of September 13. At night, Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

Clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities.

As a result, there were 50 losses among the military personnel, and the military infrastructure was damaged, the ministry detailed.

The Azerbaijan military units stationed in these areas took decisive retaliatory measures to suppress the provocations of the Armenian armed forces and military threats to Azerbaijan's territory and sovereignty, as well as to ensure the safety of military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure construction in Kalbajar and Lachin districts, the ministry emphasized.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz