Vagif Poetry Days open in Shusha for the second time after liberation [PHOTOS]

15 July 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Fuad Muxtar-Aqbabali, Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan’s cultural capital Shusha has again opened its doors to the Vagif Poetry Days. The poetic event is being held in Shusha for the second time after the nation’s victorious army regained the sacred town from a nearly 30-year-long Armenian occupation in 2020.

The Vagif Poetry Days in Azerbaijan’s Mecca is a project co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry, and the Union of Azerbaijani Writers, to pay tribute both to the role played by Molla Panah Vagif as a poet and a vizier of the Karabakh khanate in the XVIII century.

Since the de-occupation, the Azerbaijani state has been reviving the unique spirit of Shusha with a variety of political and cultural events designed to show to the whole world who the authentic owners of this holiest Karabakh town are.

Those who love Azerbaijan and visit Shusha know the value of this magnificent town. In the XVIII century, Shusha became one of Azerbaijan's most important cultural centers, and in the late XIX and early XX centuries, Shusha became the musical center of the Caucasus and was named Little Paris, Temple of Art of the Caucasus, Cradle of Azerbaijani Music, and Conservatory of the South Caucasus.

The beauty and grandeur of Shusha also caught the eye of enemies. With the help and support of their patrons, the Armenians burned the town three times in 1905, 1920, and 1992.

Since late 2020, Shusha has been healing its wounds quickly, thanks to those who love it. During the 30-year-long occupation, Armenia razed to the ground historical and unique houses and monuments both in Shusha and other occupied territories it kept under control. However, unlike other districts, towns and villages of Azerbaijan, Shusha slightly survived the Armenian barbarism though the enemy wanted to subjugate and defile it.

Nowadays, the Azerbaijani state is determined to have Shusha rebuilt by preserving its uniqueness. The objective is to turn it into the cultural capital of Azerbaijan and Turkic-speaking countries, as publicly announced. Azerbaijanis, who have overcome difficulties and regained control over the occupied lands, are determined that their spiritual and material potential will soon turn the ruined territories into paradise by implementing new and cutting-edge technologies coupled with tribute to history and national culture.

Shusha is very confident under the full control of the Azerbaijani state and the army. And this will be forever as the state has been doing everything to have all the security parameters in place. Of course, there is a lot to do in Shusha – both for the construction of new buildings and the restoration of destroyed ones.

Back in 1918, the officials of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic, the first democratic creation of the kind in the east, said that we should create an observatory, open an observatory, and establish a music academy in Shusha. Although these dreams have been delayed for 100 years, they will all come true and Shusha will become the cultural capital of Azerbaijan and the Turkic world soon.

Shusha is not only the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, it is a venue where our national pride is awakened. The erection of Vagif's mausoleum in Shusha 39 years ago was a political step against the Armenian claims that started at that time.

At that time, many monuments were mounted in Shusha and it was a message to the Soviet leadership about the presence of traces of our statehood there.

Coming back to today’s event, it started with a book exhibition as part of the Vagif Poetry Days. Ilgar Fahmi, a member of the Azerbaijani Union of Writers and People's Writer Anar welcomed the guests of the event.

In his remarks, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Union of Writers Rashad Majid said that the books of over 100 poets and writers are being displayed at the exhibition.

The books "Karabakh Saga, Thirty Years of Longing - Victory of 44 Days", prepared by the Azerbaijani Union of Writers, and "All Roads Lead to Shusha..." about the Vagif Poetry Days were presented at the book fair.

"The Saga of Karabakh, Thirty Years of Longing - Victory of 44 Days" was prepared from the first days of Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War at the initiative of People's Writer Anar, chairman of the Azerbaijani Union of Writers.

The book contains memories of writers, who hail from liberated Karabakh about their regions. For example, Elchin Afandiyev wrote about Shusha, Ramiz Rovshan shared his thoughts about Gubadli.

Famous writers like Seyran Sakhavat (Fuzuli), Elchin Huseynbayli (Jabrayil), Agil Abbas (Aghdam) also supported the initiative and shared their memories and thoughts about the country's regions.

Poems dedicated to Karabakh, publicist articles about the Kharibulbul Festival were included in the book. Writers and poets participating in the exhibition published books dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory in the Patriotic War.

At the event, Elchin Iskanderzada, Elshan Azim, Arzu Asad, Intigam Yashar and others spoke about their books and recited poems. Poet and publicist, member of Azerbaijani Union of Writers, Ramiz Gusarchayli, read his poem dedicated to Shusha.

In 2021, a large-scale event was held for the first time in the poet's native city after its liberation from the Armenian occupation.

Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev was the first, who instructed holding the Vagif Poetry Days. Until 1991, the cultural event was held annually in Azerbaijan.

The 2021 Vagif Poetry Days were remembered by fascinating performances, colorful exhibitions, literary symposiums, and the heart-touching poetic composition "From Nizami to Vagif".

The 2022 Vagif Poetry Days also promise to be very special. As part of the event, poems will be performed outside the Molla Panah Vagif mausoleum and in other historical parts of Shusha.