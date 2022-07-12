Azerbaijan to get EU funding for demining in Karabakh
The EU will provide additional 4.25 million euros to Azerbaijan to support demining of the liberated territories, Azernews reports with reference to a tweet by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar.
"Pleased that EU as the largest donor is providing additional €4.25 million to Azerbaijan to support demining through the project `Supporting safe return of IDPs through Capacity Building of Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan’.”
