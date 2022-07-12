Azerbaijan to get EU funding for demining in Karabakh

12 July 2022 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

The EU will provide additional 4.25 million euros to Azerbaijan to support demining of the liberated territories, Azernews reports with reference to a tweet by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar.

"Pleased that EU as the largest donor is providing additional €4.25 million to Azerbaijan to support demining through the project `Supporting safe return of IDPs through Capacity Building of Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan’.”

