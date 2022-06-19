Turkiye can assist Azerbaijan in development of tourism in Karabakh

19 June 2022 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Turkiye can assist Azerbaijan in the development of the tourism sector in Karabakh, President of the Turkish Tourist Club Ugur Demirjan said this in response to a question from Trend during a press conference timed to coincide with the trip of international travelers to Karabakh.

"I am sure that Turkiye can assist in the development of various major tourism projects in Karabakh. The proximity of our peoples further contributes to the development of tourism between Azerbaijan and Turkiye," he said.

According to him, the opening of the Zangezur corridor will further promote the flow of tourists between Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

Demirjan also stressed that the Armenian vandalism in Karabakh is horrifying. At the same time, he expressed admiration for the pace of restoration work carried out by Azerbaijan.

Recall that a group of 24 international travelers from 10 countries of the world went on a three-day trip to the cities of Azerbaijani Karabakh. The guests visited the Azykh cave in the Khojavend region, Shusha, Aghdam, Kalbajar, Lachin, and completed their journey in Zangilan

