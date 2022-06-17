Albanian News24 TV channel prepares report from Azerbaijan’s Karabakh [VIDEO]

17 June 2022 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The first Albanian 24-hour news television channel News24 prepared a report from Karabakh [Azerbaijan’s liberated territories from Armenian occupation in 44-day Second Karabakh War in 2020], Trend reports citing News24.

News24 noted that the film crew of the TV channel visited Azerbaijani liberated lands.

The report provides a brief background to the conflict, and also describes the situation in liberated lands at the moment, with an emphasis on restoration work being carried out by Azerbaijan in Karabakh.

According to a News24 reporter, the problem of mines planted on these lands by Armenian militaries during the occupation, and which are neutralized by the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), remains topical after the end of the conflict.

The report also provides facts about the destruction of Azerbaijani cemeteries as a result of Armenian occupation.

In addition, the News24 reporter talks about modern projects being implemented on liberated lands - the construction of Fuzuli International Airport in record time, plans to build two more airports, and also the ‘Smart Village’ project in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan region.

Separately, the report tells about the work carried out in Shusha city - the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. The reporter talks about the history of Shusha and events held within the framework of the ‘Year of Shusha’.

"The infrastructure in Shusha was completely destroyed during the period of occupation, including apartment buildings, places of worship, historical and cultural sites," the report said.

According to a News24 reporter, large-scale restoration work is underway in Shusha after the liberation from a 28-year occupation.

"The goal of Azerbaijani government is to completely clear liberated territories from mines and restore these lands," the reporter noted.

Normalization of relations with Armenia is also among the goals of the government, the report added.

