Minimum wage in Azerbaijan up by 2.3 times over four years

18 June 2022 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

An important aspect of the social reforms carried out in Azerbaijan over the past four years has been an increase in wages, Azernews reports, citing the Labour and Social Security Ministry.

During the reporting period, the minimum wage in the country increased by 2.3 times up to AZN300 ($176.4). At the same time, the average monthly wage increased by 41 percent up to AZN768 ($451.7) and the median wage increased by 85 percent up to AZN410 ($241.1).

Moreover, the ratio of minimum and median wages to average monthly wages increased from 24 percent to 40 percent and from 41 percent to 53 percent, respectively.

Over recent years, consistent and timely efforts have been made to improve social protection and social payments for vulnerable populations, as well as the organization of transparent, effective, and accessible social services from a single center, among other areas of activities. Social payments have been significantly increased as a result of revolutionary reforms in the social sphere.

In this regard, it is worth recalling that the presidential decree dated October 16, 2021 "on additional measures to protect the social well-being of the population" allowed social reforms to continue successfully. The minimum wage has been raised by 20 percent under the new reform package, from AZN250 (147) to 300 ($176.4).

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz