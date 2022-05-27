Azerbaijani MoD to make decision on awarding title Veteran of War to participants of Second Karabakh War

27 May 2022 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Commission under the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan has completed verification of information on participation in the Second Karabakh War and sent documents of more than 5,000 citizens to the relevant commission to decide on awarding them the title Veteran of "War,” the ministry said in a publication on its official Facebook page, Trend reports.

The names of these citizens will be entered into the Zafar (Victory) subsystem of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population after the decision will be made, to be awarded the title Veteran of War, the MoD noted.

They will be proactively assigned a monthly pension of the Azerbaijani President (80 manat - $47), which will be calculated from January 1, 2022.

To date, the title Veteran of War has been awarded to 76,000 citizens, Defense Ministry added.

