Heydar Aliyev Center to hold exhibition of stained glass panels in Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

24 May 2022 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Personal exhibition of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Aghasaleh Nuri “World of radiant art” will open at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on May 26, Trend reports.

It will feature stained-glass panels, paintings and sketches.

Stained-glass panels have always fascinated and amazed people with their beauty and sophistication since ancient times. Despite the past centuries, this unique type of arts and crafts remains in the spotlight today.

Aghasaleh Nuri brought a completely new direction to the ancient stained glass art with his style and calligraphy. He creates his works giving preference to the ornamental direction, characteristic of Eastern traditions, at a new, modern level.

The blue, turquoise and yellow colors chosen for the ornaments by the artist, who uses a synthesis of new modern methods in the glass production process, also stained-glass panels made according to the carpet principle, evoke a special feeling of luxury, tranquility and comfort.

Aghasaleh Nuri took an active part in the artistic life of Azerbaijan, creating stained-glass panels for a number of public, state and private buildings after a successful start with his thesis titled "Musicians", designed for "Inshaatchilar" station of Baku Metropolitan.

His works can be seen in the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, the Institute of Manuscripts named after Muhammad Fuzuli of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, the House-Museum of Samad Vurgun, the Bibi-Heybat Mosque, the Church of the Saviour (German Lutheran Church) and other famous buildings in Baku.

