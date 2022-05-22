Azernews.Az

Sunday May 22 2022

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents review of events of last week

22 May 2022 13:38 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents review of events of last week

By Trend

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense presented a review of the events of last week, Trend reports.

Footage:

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest View more