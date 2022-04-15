By Trend

Azerbaijan will host auctions for the sale of Karabakh horses on an ongoing basis, Head of Public relations and Information Supply Department under the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Vugar Huseynov said, Trend reports.

According to him, it is also scheduled to sell the Gazakh (Dilboz) horses in the future.

"Azerbaijan is expected to auction foreign breeds of breeding cows, sheep and goats. The Gobustan Livestock Demonstration Complex is the best place for selling breeding animals delivered from abroad," Huseynov said.

