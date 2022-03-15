On March 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov had a phone conversation, Azertag has reported.

During the phone conversation, President Ilham Aliyev and President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov hailed the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan which have risen to a higher level in recent years. The presidents also expressed their confidence that these ties would continue to develop in all areas. They expressed gratitude to each other for the joint efforts for the successful development of bilateral cooperation in all areas.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on cooperation in transport, energy, humanitarian and other fields based on friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

Congratulating Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who then joined the phone conversation, on his election to the post of the President of Turkmenistan, the head of state wished him success in his future endeavors. The head of state expressed his confidence that the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan would continue to develop.

The newly elected President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the congratulations.

