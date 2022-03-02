By Trend

Azerbaijan as a country that has always made a significant contribution to ensuring peace and security at the global level is committed to a peaceful solution in the Ukrainian issue, Deputy Director of Trend news agency Sahil Karimli said, Trend reports via SIA.

The processes taking place around Ukraine pose a threat to the whole world, he said.

Military operations were small in the early days, but over time the situation became more serious, Deputy General Director of Trend news agency added.

"Position on the events of the Azerbaijani state is known. Azerbaijan as a country that has always made a significant contribution to ensuring peace and security at the global level is committed to a peaceful solution to this issue. Meeting in Belarus did not produce results, unfortunately," Karimli said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz