By Laman Ismayilova

Fog and drizzle are expected in Baku on February 24. Southwest wind will blow.

The temperature in the Absheron peninsula will be +5-8 °C at night and +9-13 °C in the daytime, r, the National Hydrometeorological Service reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +6-8 °C at night, +11-13 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 80-90 percent.

Rainless and foggy weather is expected in the regions.West wind will blow.

The temperature in the regions will be +2-7 °C at night, +14-19 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be - 0-5 °C at night, + 5 -10 °C in the daytime.

---

