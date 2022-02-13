President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Aghjabadi district.

The head of state and the First Lady visited the statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the district and viewed conditions created at “Aghjabadi Grain Agropark”.

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the newly renovated 110/35/10 kV Aghjabadi substation.

Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva opened the newly built military campus of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As part of the visit, they were informed of the work done on the Ujar-Zardab-Aghjabadi highway of national importance.

will be updated

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz