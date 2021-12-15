By Trend

The project of Azerbaijan’s Zangazur transport corridor, within which there must be a railway and road between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Azerbaijan, must be implemented by Armenia without any preconditions, Russian military expert, editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine Igor Korotchenko told Trend on Dec. 15.

“Azerbaijan consistently defends its position on the need to implement the agreements that were the result of the trilateral statement signed in November 2020, as well as during the Sochi summit,” Korotchenko said.

The expert added that certain pressure will be put on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“This situation has been already observed more than once when Armenian PM Pashinyan will try to interpret these or those agreements in his way or to make effort to return what he has lost,” the expert said.

“A tough stance is required in relation to Armenia,” the expert said. “I think it is important for Russia that the Zangazur transport corridor project be implemented in accordance with the agreements that were reached and discussed by three leaders in Sochi.”

Korotchenko also commented that for the first time the issue of missing people was included in the EU agenda and the need to clarify their fate was emphasized.

“During the first Karabakh war, numerous captured Azerbaijani servicemen, as well as Azerbaijani citizens disappeared, their fate is unknown,” the expert said.

“The mass graves are being opened now, it is obvious that within the first Karabakh war Armenia carried out certain illegal procedures related to a big number of Azerbaijani citizens,” Korotchenko said.

“It is necessary to clarify their fate, and, of course, this is a humanitarian and legal issue because such reprisals that Armenian illegal armed groups, as well as mercenaries of Armenian origin, who arrived in the Karabakh region from the Middle East, committed there are real crimes against humanity,” the expert added.

“All these issues should be clarified and accordingly further claims must be brought against Armenia to the international courts for the committed crimes, as well as for those committed during the first Karabakh war,” Korotchenko said.

---

