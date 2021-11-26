By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus Annika Soder have discussed the current regional security situation.

At a videoconference meeting held on November 25, the parties discussed the issues related to the implementation of trilateral statements and the measures taken by Azerbaijan to unblock the regional transport communications.

Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan voices the position of ensuring long-term peace in the region and is ready to start the process of delimitation with Armenia on the basis of international law principles. He noted that there is no response from Armenia yet.

The minister also briefed on the construction work carried out by Azerbaijan on the liberated territories. He also noted that large-scale regional projects carried out on the initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan serve the progress of a huge geographical region.

Expressing support for Azerbaijan’s efforts, Soder noted that activities in this direction are important for the development of the entire region.

The parties discussed Azerbaijan's cooperation with the OSCE, including current projects and plans for the future, as well as preparations for the 28th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, to be held in Stockholm in December this year. They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

As OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries Russia, the U.S. and France had been mediating a peaceful solution to the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts resulted in no progress as Armenia refused to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of its troops from Azerbaijani territories, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

The trilateral ceasefire deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the three-decade conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region which along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

