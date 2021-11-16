By Vafa Ismayilova

The Defence Ministry has stated that Armenia uses artillery equipment on the state border with Azerbaijan.

In a report posted on its website on November 16, the Defence Ministry said: "The Armenian armed forces units continue large-scale provocations against Azerbaijan on the state border. To aggravate the situation on the state border, the military formations of the opposing side using mortars of various calibre and artillery pieces subjected to fire the Azerbaijan army units stationed in Lachin region."

The Azerbaijan army units are taking adequate measures to suppress Armenia's provocations, the report added.

Earlier, the ministry said that two Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded as a result of a large-scale Armenian provocation in Kalbajar and Lachin regions on the state border.

Armenia's military units launched a surprise military operation at around 1100 on November 16 to seize the heights in this direction of the state border and gain more favourable positions by obtaining military superiority.

Concentrating additional manpower, military and special equipment to the border and combat positions located in Basarkechar and Garakilsa regions, attacked the Azerbaijani army positions in Kalbajar and Lachin regions.

They intensively fired at the Azerbaijani army positions using firearms and grenades of various calibres and damaged Azerbaijan's battle posts.

The Azerbaijani units and forces located in the direction of Kalbajar and Lachin immediately carried out an urgent operation to prevent the Armenian armed forces' combat activity.

The movement of Armenian troops was restricted, its forces and means were damaged.

"As a result of the taken decisive measures, the Armenian servicemen were disarmed and detained, a large number of weapons of various calibres and a large amount of ammunition were seized," the ministry added.

It stressed that the operation of the Armenian military units, which wanted to gain a short-term advantage by committing large-scale provocations, completely failed in terms of operations and tactics.

"Another attempt by Yerevan to commit sabotage has failed," the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani army positions came under Armenian fire in a number of settlements from 1615 on November 15 to 0430 (local time) on November 16, the Defence Ministry reported earlier on November 16.

Earlier, Baku condemned Yerevan for the recent escalation of tension on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

In an official statement posted on the Foreign Ministry website on November 15, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said: "All responsibility for the current tension lies directly with the military and political leadership of Armenia."

The escalation of tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia has been observed since November 13, 2021, when several Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded in the attack committed by members of illegal Armenian armed formations near Shusha city on the Azerbaijani territory currently under Russian peacekeepers' temporary control.

The Azerbaijani army positions in liberated Kalbajar and Lachin regions have been under Armenian fire since the evening of November 13.

