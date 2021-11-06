By Trend

Turkey, as well as to this day, will continue to be alongside Azerbaijan in its just struggle, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said, Trend reports.

He was speaking at an event organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ankara on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day.

"As before today, we will continue to be next to Azerbaijan in its just struggle. Let no one doubt it. We have repeatedly stated this on all platforms, in all our negotiations and will continue to do so," he said.

The minister recalled that 30 years ago, Armenia occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijani lands, as a result of which 1 million people found themselves in a difficult situation:

"Our brothers and innocent people were killed there, in particular in Khojaly, by the Armenian militants. When all this happened, the OSCE Minsk Group stated that "these problems will be resolved through negotiations." Thirty years have passed. But, unfortunately, we saw that no action was taken, no progress was recorded. As a result, our Azerbaijani brothers won the Victory in 44 days and liberated their lands from the Armenian occupation and demonstrated the power of the Turks to the whole world," he added.

