By Trend

Global climate problems will be impossible to be addressed without high-level cooperation in the field of climate change and energy, Secretary General of the Permanent International Secretariat (PERMIS) of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) Lazar Comanescu said, Trend reports.

Comanescu made the remark during panel discussions on "Combating Climate Change and Meeting the Global Need for Energy: How do we do both?" within the VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19".

According to him, in this area, it’s necessary to expand regional and international cooperation.

"The impact of climate change must be reduced and at the same time the use of alternative energy must be expanded. This should be our main task," he added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz