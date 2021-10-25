By Vafa Ismayilova

President Ilham Aliyev is expected to visit Turkey on November 12, Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit (Jahit) Bagchi has tweeted.

"The presidents of our countries will meet for the third time this year on October 26, in Karabakh, and for the fourth time - on November 12 in Istanbul," the ambassador wrote on his Twitter account.

It should be noted that Aliyev along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will officially inaugurate the Fuzuli International Airport in Karabakh on October 26.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the airport’s construction took place back on 14 January when President Ilham Aliyev visited Fuzuli region, liberated from Armenia's three-decade occupation on October 17, 2020.

The Fuzuli Airport has recently been granted international status under a relevant order signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

Thus, the Fuzuli Airport is open for international flights. This will foster the development of the tourism potential of Karabakh.

The decision to grant international status was taken following the completion of all construction and installation work in the air harbor of Fuzuli.

In addition, the airport was assigned a three-letter code by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) consisting of letters of the Latin alphabet - FZL. This code is associated with the name of the city where the airport is located - Fuzuli.

IATA airport codes are of great importance for passenger transportation. They are used by airlines, ticket agencies, international booking systems, etc.

Earlier, the Fuzuli Airport was assigned the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) code - UBBF.

The Fuzuli airport is constructed in accordance with the highest international standards. It can accommodate any type of aircraft. The first test flight to Fuzuli was performed on September 5, when the largest passenger aircraft of AZAL, Airbus A340-500, landed at the airport.

A runway with a length of 3,000 meters and a width of 60 meters is put into operation at the Fuzuli International Airport. It is fully equipped with instrumental landing and navigation systems, lighting сontrol, primary and secondary radar systems to ensure flight safety in accordance with all ICAO requirements.

The apron area is 60 thousand square meters; it is designed for the parking of 8 aircraft.

The construction of an Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower equipped with automated ATC systems is completed. This will enable the launch of flights to the Fuzuli airport in accordance with ICAO and IATA standards.

--

