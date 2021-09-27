By Trend

After 30 years of wait, the glorious Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, liberated Azerbaijani lands from occupation, Trend reports, referring to the statement of the head of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), Allahshukur Pashazade, during a memorial ceremony dedicated to the Remembrance Day in the Tazapir Mosque.

This historic victory was achieved at the expense of our blood of ou martyrs, he said.

"The Azerbaijani people have always highly honored and continue to honor the bright memory of their martyrs. Today we prayed for their souls," the head of the CMO said.

This day is a reason for the pride of every Azerbaijani, he noted.

"On September 27, 2020, the Azerbaijani people began the struggle for the liberation of their lands, which remained under Armenian occupation for many years. Azerbaijani citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs, gave their lives for their Motherland, and today we respectfully honor their bright memory, express our condolences to their families, and wish healing to the wounded," the head of the CMO added.

