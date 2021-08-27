By Trend

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday on August 26, Trend reports.

"Dear Mehriban Arif gizi,

Please accept my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

We highly appreciate your personal contribution to the strengthening of the strategic partnership between our countries. I am confident that the further development of these ties will fully meet the interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and Azerbaijan.

Dear Mehriban Arif gizi, I sincerely wish you the best of health, happiness, well-being and success," the letter said.

