By Vugar Khalilov

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination process is gaining momentum in Azerbaijan with positive results expected to be achieved soon, Acting Minister of Health Teymur Musayev said on July 2 during the meeting with Cuban Ambassador Alfredo Portuondo.

The acting minister thanked the government of Cuba for helping Azerbaijan in the fight against the pandemic and expressed hope for further successful cooperation between the two countries in the field of healthcare and medical science.

In turn, Portuondo stressed that Azerbaijan is actively involved in the activities of the World Health Organization to fight the pandemic.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Health, the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance and the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) have disclosed terms for extending the validity of vaccination and immunity certificates in Azerbaijan, in a joint statement published on July 2.

Vaccination certificate (about receiving vaccine jab) and immune certificate (about recovering from the disease) are the two components of COVID passports used in the country.

It is stated in the statement that one dose of vaccine will be needed to extend the validity of vaccination and immunity certificates.

According to the statement, the "Immunity Certificate" will be extended for six months if the recovered and registered persons receive a single dose of any vaccine against COVID-19 used in Azerbaijan six months after recovery.

Moreover, the validity of the "Certificate of Vaccination" will be extended by six months if the vaccinated citizen, in accordance with medical indications, six months after receiving the second dose, receives a dose of any vaccine against COVID-19 which is used in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Citizens will be able to extend the validity of their documents by signing up at https://its.gov.az/bloq/an-electronic-service-for-vaccination-against-covid-19-has-been-launched /.

According to the authorities, the vaccination process in the country continues in line with the "Strategy for vaccination against COVID-19 in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2021-2022" and the healthcare structures are carefully studying the international experience in fighting COVID-19.

Azerbaijan started vaccinating citizens using China’s vaccine on January 18, then on May 3, it started the use of Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca and from May 18 Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. In addition, the country started offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 from May 10.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

From May 31, the country eased coronavirus restrictions, which included lifting face mask mandate in open places and introduced COVID-19 passports.

