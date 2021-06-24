By Trend

The "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" International Flight-Tactical Exercises held in Konya, Turkey, continue, Trend reports on June 23 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The flight crew of Azerbaijan Air Force participating in the international exercises, having entered the airspace of the imaginary enemy, successfully accomplished the assigned tasks.

While fulfilling the tasks, due to the professionalism of the Azerbaijani military pilots, the ground targets of the imaginary enemy were destroyed.

The exercises will last until July 3.

---

