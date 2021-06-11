By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Naval Forces Commander Subhan Bakirov and high-ranking Pakistani navy officers have discussed the experience exchange between warship crews, development of navy infrastructures, security of seaports and other issues, the Defence Ministry reported on June 10.

As part of the ongoing visit to Pakistan, the Azerbaijani military delegation led by Bakirov, met Pakistani Naval Fleet Rear Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami. The Azerbaijani and Pakistani navy officials focused on the exchange of experience between the crews of the two countries' warships, organization of mutual visits of seamen, and other issues as part of Azerbaijani and Pakistani Naval Forces' cooperation.

The Azerbaijani delegation also met the commander of the Karachi flotilla of the Pakistani Navy, Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf. The parties discussed the development of naval infrastructure, the security of seaports, and other aspects.

The Azerbaijani military delegation also visited Shipyard & Engineering Works Limited in Karachi. During the meetings held with the leadership of the enterprise, a detailed briefing was given on its production capacity, operational characteristics of various types of ships and their purposes, combat use, as well as the combat means available in their armament.

Then the parties discussed the development of cooperation in the field of shipbuilding and ship maintenance.

Bakirov, who is visiting Pakistan, earlier discussed prospects of navy and military cooperation and regional and domestic security with other Pakistani officials.

During the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Pakistan was among the first countries supporting Azerbaijan. Pakistan supports Azerbaijan in the restoration of the country's liberated territories.

Relations between the two countries date back to 1991. Pakistan was among the first three countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Pakistan amounted to $13.2 million in 2020, with exports amounting to $1.6 million and imports to $11.6 million. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

--

