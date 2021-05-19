By Trend

The situation in the domestic political arena of Armenia is rather unstable, Stanislav Pritchin, a senior researcher at the Center for Post-Soviet Studies at the National Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO) of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Trend.

"In many respects, it is now predetermined and determined by the forthcoming parliamentary elections in a month," Pritchin stressed.

"The main opposition political forces are trying to act as a united front against Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. So far this has not been fully successful, the contradictions within the opposition are quite serious," the Russian expert said.

Commenting on the fact that the acting prime minister is not elected by the Armenian Parliament again, Pritchin noted that this is a technological process.

"This is a technological process, which is connected with the fact that Pashinyan remained acting during the preparation for the election campaign. For the dissolution of parliament, it was necessary that the government did not find support in it three times. Accordingly, this procedure was carried out. It was followed in terms of evaluation. the situation in the country is worth nothing," the expert added.

