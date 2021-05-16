By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan’s Air Force aircraft is carrying out planned training flights, the Defence Ministry’s press service reported on May 15.

"In accordance with the training plan Azerbaijan Air Force combat aircraft, Bayraktars, and other unmanned aerial vehicles of various types have started to carry out training flights. The flights of aircraft are carried out through designated routes," the report said.

As part of the training conducted to improve combat skills, the military pilots and UAV operators fulfill tasks at nighttime and in the daylight hours. During the drills, aerial reconnaissance determines hypothetical enemy's land-based targets.

--

