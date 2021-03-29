By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov has called for increasing combat capabilities of servicemen in military units, the Defence Ministry has reported on its website.

He made the remarks at his meeting with the deputy defence ministers, commanders of types of troops, chiefs of main departments, the ministry departments and services at the Central Command Post on March 29. Commanders of the Army Corps and formations stationed on the liberated territories, as well as other officers, were also involved in the meeting via video communication.

Touching upon the organization of military service on the liberated territories, Hasanov conveyed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's and forthcoming tasks.

He instructed to focus on improving the level of training of military personnel and the combat capability of units on improving the quality of combat training classes conducted in military units, in particular, in units deployed on the liberated territories considering the experience gained during the Patriotic War.

The minister stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and preserving the health of the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army, increasing its moral-psychological training, as well as strengthening military discipline.

He gave specific instructions for the development of the military infrastructure on the liberated territories, carrying out engineering work and activities on engineering support of troops, increasing the vigilance of servicemen who are taking combat duty, as well as further improving the logistics support and supply of military units, the report added.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

On January 11, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

