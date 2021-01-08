By Trend

Bank accounts have been opened to accumulate funds before the start of the Karabakh Revival Fund, Trend reports referring to the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) OJSC.

For the accumulation of funds, the IBA has opened accounts with the following details:

AZN

Name of account: AR MN DXA 1 SAYLI XEZINEDARLIQ IDARESI

(QARABAG DIRCALIS FONDU)

VOEN: 1700986181

Account in manat: AZ65IBAZ36010039449328518204

Bank’s name: International Bank of Azerbaijan, Markazi Branch

SWIFT Code: IBAZAZ2X

Corresponding account: AZ03NABZ01350100000000002944

Bank’s code: 805722

VOEN: 9900001881

Bank address: Baku, Z.Tagiyev str., 3

Tel: (+99412) 937

For international transfers:

USD

Beneficiary bank: The International Bank of Azerbaijan

Bank address: Baku, Z.Tagiyev str., 3

Tel: (+994 12) 4989125, (+994 12) 4938487, (+99412) 937

SWIFT/BIC: IBAZAZ2XXXX

Beneficiary: AR MN DXA 1 SAYLI XEZINEDARLIQ IDARESI

(KARABAKH REVIVAL FUND)

Beneficiary account: AZ86IBAZ36020038409328518204

Additional correspondent banks:

Deutsche Bank Trust

Company Americas,

New York SWIFT/BIC: BKTRUS33XXX

JP Morgan Chase Bank,

New York SWIFT/BIC: CHASUS33XXX

Citibank NA,

New York SWIFT/BIC: CITIUS33XXX

The Bank of New York Mellon,

New York SWIFT/BIC: IRVTUS3NXXX

EUR

Beneficiary bank: The International Bank of Azerbaijan

Bank address: Baku, Z.Tagiyev str., 3

Tel: (+994 12) 4989125, (+994 12) 4938487, (+99412) 937

SWIFT/BIC: IBAZAZ2XXXX

Beneficiary: AR MN DXA 1 SAYLI XEZINEDARLIQ IDARESI

(KARABAKH REVIVAL FUND)

Beneficiary account: AZ66IBAZ36020039789328518204

Additional correspondent banks:

Commerzbank AG,

Frankfurt am Main SWIFT/BIC: COBADEFFXXX

400 88 66030 01 EUR

Deutsche Bank AG,

Frankfurt am Main SWIFT/BIC: DEUTDEFFXXX

DE33500700100949949200

GBP

Beneficiary bank: The International Bank of Azerbaijan

Bank address: Baku, Z. Tagiyev str, 3

Tel: (+994 12) 4989125, (+994 12) 4938487, (+994 12) 937

SWIFT/BIC: IBAZAZ2XXXX

Beneficiary: AR MN DXA 1 SAYLI XEZINEDARLIQ IDARESI

(KARABAKH REVIVAL FUND)

Beneficiary account: AZ81IBAZ36020038269328518204

Additional correspondent banks:

Deutsche Bank

AG, London SWIFT/BIC: DEUTGB2L

840032645700006

JPMorgan Bank N.A

Chaseside,

Bournemouth SWIFT/BIC: CHASGB2L

67101712

TRY

Beneficiary bank: The International Bank of Azerbaijan

Bank address: Baku, Z.Tagiyev str, 3

Tel: (+994 12) 4989125, (+994 12) 4938487, (+994 12) 937

SWIFT/BIC: IBAZAZ2XXXX

Beneficiary: AR MN DXA 1 SAYLI XEZINEDARLIQ IDARESI

(KARABAKH REVIVAL FUND)

Beneficiary account: AZ04IBAZ36020049499328518204

Correspondent bank: Turkiye Is Bankasi

SWIFT/BIC: ISBKTRIS

TR260006400000101790006744

RUR

Beneficiary bank: The International Bank of Azerbaijan

Bank address: Baku, Z. Tagiyev str., 3

Tel: (+994 12) 4989125, (+994 12) 4938487,

SWIFT/BIC: IBAZAZ2XXXX

Beneficiary: AR MN DXA 1 SAYLI XEZINEDARLIQ IDARESI

(KARABAKH REVIVAL FUND)

Beneficiary account: AZ06IBAZ36020038109328518204

Correspondent bank: The International Bank of Azerbaijan - Moscow

SWIFT/BIC: IBAZRUMM

Correspondent account: 30111810500000000001

MOSCOW Correspondent

Account RUR: 30101810000000000502 at the Operational Department of Moscow Main Territorial Office of the Bank of Russia, BIC 044525502, INN 7744001828,

KPP 774401001, ОKPО 58222359, ОКVED 65.12

By the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, a legal public entity ‘Karabakh Revival Fund’ was established.

The fund is a legal public entity, providing financial support and attracting investments in ongoing measures aimed at the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, turning them into a region with a stable economy and high prosperity, the development of public-private partnership in this area, as well as carrying out the necessary campaigning work inside the country and abroad.



