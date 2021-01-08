By Trend
Bank accounts have been opened to accumulate funds before the start of the Karabakh Revival Fund, Trend reports referring to the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) OJSC.
For the accumulation of funds, the IBA has opened accounts with the following details:
AZN
Name of account: AR MN DXA 1 SAYLI XEZINEDARLIQ IDARESI
(QARABAG DIRCALIS FONDU)
VOEN: 1700986181
Account in manat: AZ65IBAZ36010039449328518204
Bank’s name: International Bank of Azerbaijan, Markazi Branch
SWIFT Code: IBAZAZ2X
Corresponding account: AZ03NABZ01350100000000002944
Bank’s code: 805722
VOEN: 9900001881
Bank address: Baku, Z.Tagiyev str., 3
Tel: (+99412) 937
For international transfers:
USD
Beneficiary bank: The International Bank of Azerbaijan
Bank address: Baku, Z.Tagiyev str., 3
Tel: (+994 12) 4989125, (+994 12) 4938487, (+99412) 937
SWIFT/BIC: IBAZAZ2XXXX
Beneficiary: AR MN DXA 1 SAYLI XEZINEDARLIQ IDARESI
(KARABAKH REVIVAL FUND)
Beneficiary account: AZ86IBAZ36020038409328518204
Additional correspondent banks:
Deutsche Bank Trust
Company Americas,
New York SWIFT/BIC: BKTRUS33XXX
JP Morgan Chase Bank,
New York SWIFT/BIC: CHASUS33XXX
Citibank NA,
New York SWIFT/BIC: CITIUS33XXX
The Bank of New York Mellon,
New York SWIFT/BIC: IRVTUS3NXXX
EUR
Beneficiary bank: The International Bank of Azerbaijan
Bank address: Baku, Z.Tagiyev str., 3
Tel: (+994 12) 4989125, (+994 12) 4938487, (+99412) 937
SWIFT/BIC: IBAZAZ2XXXX
Beneficiary: AR MN DXA 1 SAYLI XEZINEDARLIQ IDARESI
(KARABAKH REVIVAL FUND)
Beneficiary account: AZ66IBAZ36020039789328518204
Additional correspondent banks:
Commerzbank AG,
Frankfurt am Main SWIFT/BIC: COBADEFFXXX
400 88 66030 01 EUR
Deutsche Bank AG,
Frankfurt am Main SWIFT/BIC: DEUTDEFFXXX
DE33500700100949949200
GBP
Beneficiary bank: The International Bank of Azerbaijan
Bank address: Baku, Z. Tagiyev str, 3
Tel: (+994 12) 4989125, (+994 12) 4938487, (+994 12) 937
SWIFT/BIC: IBAZAZ2XXXX
Beneficiary: AR MN DXA 1 SAYLI XEZINEDARLIQ IDARESI
(KARABAKH REVIVAL FUND)
Beneficiary account: AZ81IBAZ36020038269328518204
Additional correspondent banks:
Deutsche Bank
AG, London SWIFT/BIC: DEUTGB2L
840032645700006
JPMorgan Bank N.A
Chaseside,
Bournemouth SWIFT/BIC: CHASGB2L
67101712
TRY
Beneficiary bank: The International Bank of Azerbaijan
Bank address: Baku, Z.Tagiyev str, 3
Tel: (+994 12) 4989125, (+994 12) 4938487, (+994 12) 937
SWIFT/BIC: IBAZAZ2XXXX
Beneficiary: AR MN DXA 1 SAYLI XEZINEDARLIQ IDARESI
(KARABAKH REVIVAL FUND)
Beneficiary account: AZ04IBAZ36020049499328518204
Correspondent bank: Turkiye Is Bankasi
SWIFT/BIC: ISBKTRIS
TR260006400000101790006744
RUR
Beneficiary bank: The International Bank of Azerbaijan
Bank address: Baku, Z. Tagiyev str., 3
Tel: (+994 12) 4989125, (+994 12) 4938487,
SWIFT/BIC: IBAZAZ2XXXX
Beneficiary: AR MN DXA 1 SAYLI XEZINEDARLIQ IDARESI
(KARABAKH REVIVAL FUND)
Beneficiary account: AZ06IBAZ36020038109328518204
Correspondent bank: The International Bank of Azerbaijan - Moscow
SWIFT/BIC: IBAZRUMM
Correspondent account: 30111810500000000001
MOSCOW Correspondent
Account RUR: 30101810000000000502 at the Operational Department of Moscow Main Territorial Office of the Bank of Russia, BIC 044525502, INN 7744001828,
KPP 774401001, ОKPО 58222359, ОКVED 65.12
By the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, a legal public entity ‘Karabakh Revival Fund’ was established.
The fund is a legal public entity, providing financial support and attracting investments in ongoing measures aimed at the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, turning them into a region with a stable economy and high prosperity, the development of public-private partnership in this area, as well as carrying out the necessary campaigning work inside the country and abroad.
