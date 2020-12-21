By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has shared his condolences with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the death of the latter's nephew.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of your nephew Ahmet Erdogan – the heavy loss to your family. I share your grief over this heavy loss, wish you and all members of your family patience, and extend my deepest condolences," Aliyev said in his message of condolevces to Erdogan on December 21.

Ahmet Erdogan, the nephew of Turkey's president, died on December 20 from the coronavirus. He was 73.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 1.69 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December.

Over 76 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 43.1 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

