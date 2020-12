By Trend

The OSCE Minsk Group is a mediation group, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports on Dec. 4.

“France, as a co-chair country, must act as a mediator,” President Erdogan said.

The Turkish president supported President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s recommendation for France to give Marseille to the Armenians.

