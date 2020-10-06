By Laman Ismayilova

Baku awaits changeable cloudy weather on October 7. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +13-16 °C at night, +19-21 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be +13-15 °C at night, +19-21 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 770 mm Hg above normal. Relative humidity will make 65-75 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in some country's regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +10-14 °C at night, +18-22 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +2-6 °C at night, +8-12 °C in the daytime.

The day is expected to be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

