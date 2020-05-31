By Akbar Mammadov

A criminal case has been launched against the acting chairman of the Arkivan municipality of southern Masalli region, Anar Rajabov, on charge of abuse of power, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported in its website on May 31.

The criminal case was initiated after the investigation by the Anti-Corruption General Directorate under the Prosecutor General after it received material proof from the Masalli District Prosecutor's Office on the illegal excavation and transportation of agricultural land in the Arkivan-Kosakul area of Masalli District.

The General Prosecutor’s office noted that Rajabov abused his powers and deliberately violated the requirements of the Law of Azerbaijan "On Municipal Land Management".

The grounds for suspicion of causing damage to nature in the amount of AZN 644,000 ($378,823) have been identified by the Anti-Corruption General Directorate. Thus, during 2015-2016, Rajabov’s illegal activities have led conditions for rendering 5 hectares of agricultural land, pasture land owned by the municipality useless as a result of transportation of clay and sand and gravel deposits by excavating the lands with the help of special equipment.

Because of his illegal activities, a criminal case has been launched under Article 308.2 of the Criminal Code (abuse of power with grave consequences).

“Necessary investigative measures are currently being taken at the Anti-Corruption General Directorate with the Prosecutor General to identify the culprits and citizens whose legitimate interests have been violated, as well as to ensure compensation for the damage caused by a full and thorough investigation of the illegal cases”, the General Prosecutor’s office noted.

Recently the State Security Service launched special operation against a number of officials in the country. Thus, head of the Imishli district Vilyam Hajiyev and head of the Bilasuvar district Mahir Guliyev were arrested for four months on charges of embezzlement, abuse of power, and bribery. Six local officials in three other districts were also investigated. Deputy Minister of Culture Rafiq Bayramov and a number of other ministry officials were detained during the State Security Service's operation on May 8.

