By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has performed a charter flight from Warsaw, Poland to repatriate 100 citizens to Baku, the company’s press service reported on May 21.

All repatriated citizens have been placed under a mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

AZAL airlifted 188 citizens from Berlin on May 19.

Over 20.000 citizens have already been repatriated to the country. The citizens have been repatriated from Moscow, Istanbul, Kyiv, Minsk, Iran, Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Riga (Latvia), among others.

Azerbaijan has closed its borders due to the spreaad of novel coronavirus. The country introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the third stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 18. However, the borders remain closed.

As of May 22, Azerbaijan has registered 3.749 COVID-19 cases and 44 coronavirus-related deaths so far. The total number of recovered patients is 2.340.

