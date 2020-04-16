By Trend

Head of the EU Delegation has thanked Azerbaijan for solidarity amid COVID-19. Trend reports.

“The EU Flag on Heydar Aliyev Centre in Baku is a reflection of the bonds of solidarity and partnership between the EU and Azerbaijan. Stronger together! Sag Ol, Azerbaijan,” Head of the EU Delegation, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas said.

Projection of the European Union flag was placed on the Heydar Aliyev Center’s building in Baku, Azerbaijan on April 15.

In a sign of Azerbaijan's solidarity with the international community in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, the flag of one of the states affected by the virus will be displayed daily at the Heydar Aliyev Center, which is a world-wide architectural monument.

Flags are changed daily in accordance with the order of the first letter of the country name in the English alphabet. In this way, the Heydar Aliyev Center expresses support and respect to the states and their peoples who have been severely affected by the spread of COVID-19.

