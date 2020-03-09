By Trend

The Azerbaijani government made amendments in "Commodity nomenclature of Azerbaijan’s foreign economic activity, rates of import customs duties and rates of export customs duties," Trend reports referring to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved "Action plan to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Azerbaijan" by order of January 30, 2020.

One of the important issues in the work to prevent the infection spread in the country is also providing the population and medical institutions with necessary medical supplies at an affordable price, and strengthening resources for a number of medical means.

In this regard, the order exempts imports of shoe covers, sterile and non-sterile gloves, face masks (for surgical operation and procedures) and respirators (given that the products are imported from abroad) from the state import duties until June 1, 2020.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.

Member of the Operational Headquarters created under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in connection with coronavirus Yagut Garayeva said on March 5 that at least 500 people have been quarantined in the country.

Until now, no deaths from the disease have been recorded in the country.

Azerbaijan's official structures have also set up quarantine centers in the country's districts, which would allow to react faster to the possible outbreak due to joint borders. Azerbaijan shares border with Iran, where coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly.

As a contribution to international efforts to prevent the risk of the spread of coronavirus infection, Azerbaijan's government provided voluntary financial assistance worth $5 million to the COVID-19 Fund as part of the WHO Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP). On March 7 World Health Organization officially thanked Azerbaijan for its financial contrivution to the global COVID-19 response.