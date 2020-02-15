President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chief Executive Officer of Leonardo company Alessandro Profumo in Munich.

The sides noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Italy were successfully developing in all areas. It was underlined that the two countries enjoy good cooperation in political, economic, trade and other spheres. They hailed the fruitful activity of the intergovernmental commission.

It was noted that the Italian companies were closely involved in the implementation of ongoing projects in Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views on the cooperation prospects.

story will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz